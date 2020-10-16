Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

AQUA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,679 shares of company stock worth $147,419,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

