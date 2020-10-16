eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.85 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,779,014 shares in the company, valued at $395,840,216.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,175,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,703,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $24,099,222. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
