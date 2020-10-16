eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.85 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,779,014 shares in the company, valued at $395,840,216.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,175,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,703,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $24,099,222. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

