Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

