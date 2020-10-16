EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.65. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EZCORP by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Comments


