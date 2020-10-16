Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,661. The stock has a market cap of $582.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. Analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

