Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 652,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

