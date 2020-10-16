Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $248.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.73. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 21.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

