Financial Analysis: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) vs. Edwards Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:EW)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 14 0 2.57

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $85.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,049.63 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 12.28 $1.05 billion $1.86 46.18

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% Edwards Lifesciences 17.21% 29.11% 18.32%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

