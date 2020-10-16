First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of BUSE opened at $17.41 on Monday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $949.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

