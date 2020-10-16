First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $85.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

