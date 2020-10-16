First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 117.2% in September

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FAAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,803.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 168.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,420 shares in the last quarter.

