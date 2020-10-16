First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 2,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,826. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.