First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

FEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 2,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,826. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit