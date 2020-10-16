First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,852,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 159,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $17,165,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

FEX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,280. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

