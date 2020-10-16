First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 95.3% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,144. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.