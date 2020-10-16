First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 95.3% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,144. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

