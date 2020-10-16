FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FirstCash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FirstCash by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

