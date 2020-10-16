Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $52.09.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). As a group, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

