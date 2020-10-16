Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.44. 934,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8715553 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

