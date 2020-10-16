Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.90. Fortive posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. 29,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

