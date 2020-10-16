Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $61.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

FWRD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

