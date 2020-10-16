Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.57.

FCX opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 174,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

