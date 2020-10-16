Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $17.13 on Monday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

