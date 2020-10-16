Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frogads’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FROG. Bank of America started coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $75.01 on Monday. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.15.

In other Frogads news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frogads stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

