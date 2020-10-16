FunFair (FUN) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. FunFair has a market cap of $19.91 million and $419,748.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, ABCC and Binance. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00095209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.01411899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149828 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Binance, C2CX, Gate.io, OKEx and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

