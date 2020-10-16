Gas (GAS) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00013196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00095209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.01411899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149828 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.