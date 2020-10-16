Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

GTES stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

