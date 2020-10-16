General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Bank of America

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 296,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,224,442. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.