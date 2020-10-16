Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $578.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $161,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 204,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

