Genesis Vision Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $770,158.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00011212 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00267107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.01410917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00150014 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.