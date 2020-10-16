Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Gevo stock remained flat at $$1.21 on Friday. 338,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,136,185. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

