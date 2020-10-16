GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

