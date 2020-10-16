Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after buying an additional 121,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

KRMA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

