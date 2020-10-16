Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s segmental sales, although dismal in the second quarter of 2020, the company has seen visible trend improvement through the quarter and continuing into July. The improvement in the company’s U.S. revenues led by the U.S. spine business looks encouraging. Continued momentum of robotic technology and strong uptake of the company’s HEDRON line of 3D printed inner body spacers buoy optimism. Globus Medical launched several products in its spine portfolio, which instills investors’ confidence in the stock. Globus Medical’s results in the second quarter were better-than-expected despite pandemic-led business disruptions. Over the past three months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its sector. Yet, margin contractions are worrying. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts are other worries.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of GMED opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 115.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

