GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One GoldenPyrex token can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 236.6% higher against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $342,792.16 and $1,246.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00095209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.01411899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149828 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile