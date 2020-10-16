Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €382.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

