Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have trended very positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.00. 107,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

