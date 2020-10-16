Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) PT Raised to $2.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.85 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

