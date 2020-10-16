GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $154,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,440.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,976 shares of company stock worth $14,882,976 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $11,951,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 345.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 153.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,274. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

