GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0259 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

