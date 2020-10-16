HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSNGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

