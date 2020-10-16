HC Wainwright Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $12.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,045. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphatec by 825.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 481,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphatec by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 390,978 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphatec by 324.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 366,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

