Head-To-Head Contrast: CEL-SCI (CVM) versus Its Competitors

CEL-SCI (NYSE: CVM) is one of 163 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CEL-SCI to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEL-SCI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89% CEL-SCI Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEL-SCI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $460,000.00 -$22.14 million -23.75 CEL-SCI Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.32

CEL-SCI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEL-SCI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 1540 4618 9147 412 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given CEL-SCI’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CEL-SCI competitors beat CEL-SCI on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

