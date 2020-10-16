Head to Head Review: ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) versus Crestwood Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:CEQP)

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ENN Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ENN Energy and Crestwood Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENN Energy and Crestwood Equity Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy $10.16 billion 1.14 $820.45 million $2.92 14.14 Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.34 $285.10 million $0.01 1,458.00

ENN Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Crestwood Equity Partners. ENN Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crestwood Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ENN Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. ENN Energy pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 25,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

ENN Energy has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ENN Energy and Crestwood Equity Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 1 0 2.00

Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 23.41%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than ENN Energy.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats ENN Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also sells and distributes piped gas, liquefied natural gas, and other multi-energy products; and provides other services in relation to energy supply. In addition, it is involved in the business of energy trading; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing of compressed pipeline gas, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 20,920,000 residential customers and 150,000 commercial/industrial customers. The company was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL), crude oil, and natural gas marketing, storage, and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 3.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 1.0 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.6 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 150,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 3.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 1.0 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.8 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 1.9 MMBbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

