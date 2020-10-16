Head to Head Review: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SCWorx and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50

Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than SCWorx.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and Madison Square Garden Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.55 million 2.43 -$11.31 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.92 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.62

SCWorx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats SCWorx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

