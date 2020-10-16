Head-To-Head Survey: China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Ekso Bionics (OTCMKTS:EKSO)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20%

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Energy Recovery and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 98.90%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.89 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.41

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats China Energy Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

