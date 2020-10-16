Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58, a PEG ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.15. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

