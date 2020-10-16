HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

Shares of HEI opened at €53.66 ($63.13) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

