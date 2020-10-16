Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Helios Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,754,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

