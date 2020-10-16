Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.74 ($106.75) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.11. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

