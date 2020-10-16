Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and General Environmental Management (NASDAQ:GEVI) Critical Review

General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Environmental Management and Heritage-Crystal Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Environmental Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than General Environmental Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Environmental Management and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean $444.43 million 0.81 $8.36 million $0.92 16.73

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than General Environmental Management.

Risk and Volatility

General Environmental Management has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Environmental Management and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.50% 4.25% 2.46%

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats General Environmental Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc. provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators. The company also provides on-site waste treatment systems and environmental incidents and spills cleanup services. It manages the services provided by web-based enterprise software, GEMWare. General Environmental Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Pomona, California.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of March 02, 2020, the company operated through 89 branches serving approximately 90,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

