Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/16/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/14/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

9/25/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

8/28/2020 – Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

HESM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 10,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,925. The company has a market cap of $316.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

